Chavez joins Tastemade as Head of Marketing

Tastemade has announced that marketing executive, Rubi Chavez, has joined the media company as Head of Marketing. Chavez has more than 15 years of experience launching and growing global entertainment and lifestyle brands. In her new role, Chavez will report directly to CEO & Co-Founder Larry Fitzgibbon, and will be responsible for building out the company’s global brand and marketing strategy.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Rubi to the Tastemade team. She brings a wealth of industry experience, a deep understanding of brand marketing, and a passion for delivering quality storytelling to global audiences,” said Fitzgibbon. “As a customer-centric and data-focused marketer, we’re confident that she will take our brand to new heights, and look forward to seeing what she accomplishes as a part of our team.”

Chavez spent most of her career at Comcast/NBCUniversal in various senior marketing roles – most recently as Executive Director of International Marketing for the network division. During her tenure, Chavez launched 16 E! Entertainment Television networks in 153 countries in 24 languages. She successfully managed brand strategy as well as consumer, digital/social, and trade marketing, making E! a worldwide household name. Chavez also spent five years based in London, UK leading marketing for E! and The Style Network in EMEA, establishing E! as a top lifestyle network across Europe. She launched brand-defining content franchises, including E! News, Live from the Red Carpet, and pop culture phenomenon, Keeping up with the Kardashians.

In addition, Chavez worked across other networks in the NBCU portfolio, including Bravo, Telemundo, and Syfy, as well as Universal Channel and Studio Universal for the LatAm region. Most recently as Vice President of Marketing at Entertainment One, Chavez was responsible for the brand marketing and digital/social strategy as well as consumer and trade marketing for the studio. There she launched the Golden Globe award-winning series, Sharp Objects, with network partner HBO and The Rookie with ABC.