Alaska Communications agrees OneWeb deal

Broadband telco Alaska Communications has signed a Distribution Partner Agreement with LEO satellite communications network OneWeb to expand the company’s connectivity solutions across Alaska.

Alaska Communications will sell OneWeb’s LEO service to its customers and use OneWeb’s infrastructure for critical middle mile connections.

“We’re pleased to work with OneWeb to offer LEO services in Alaska,” said Bill Bishop, president and CEO of Alaska Communications. “We see this as a milestone moment in our ability to offer low-latency, high-speed service across Alaska, particularly in rural areas.”

“We see this solution as an important piece of our toolkit,” added Bishop. “We’re known for creating custom solutions to meet our customer’s needs. Collaborating with OneWeb augments our capabilities in serving our business and government customers.”

“Alaska Communications has unparalleled experience delivering communications to Alaskans for more than 100 years and uniquely understands where the need is across the state,” said Neil Masterson, CEO of OneWeb. “We are thrilled to add our network to their offering and to be working together to see all of Alaska connected.”

LEO services through Alaska Communications and OneWeb will be available for service in the fourth quarter of 2021.