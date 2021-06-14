England v Croatia sets iPlayer record

England’s winning start to their Euro 2020 campaign on June 13th pulled in a peak TV audience of 11.6 million and a 79.2 per cent share of available viewers, and also set a new BBC iPlayer live viewing record with the game being streamed 3.9 million times.



The match, which saw Raheem Sterling’s goal secure three points in England’s first group game against Croatia, was streamed a further 600,000 times on BBC Sport online – meaning the action was streamed 4.5 million times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online combined.

England’s next group game against Scotland will air on ITV on June 18th.