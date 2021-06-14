RTL unveils new brand identity

RTL Group has unveiled a new identity and design for its core brand RTL.

A press release from the German company said that “the comprehensive redesign and repositioning will strengthen RTL as Europe’s leading entertainment brand. The focus is on one unified RTL brand that stands for positive entertainment and independent journalism, as well as inspiration, energy and attitude.”

As part of the German streaming service TV Now will become RTL+ by end of 2021. RTL Group will remain a house of brands with Fremantle, Vox and NTV, among others, continuing to use their individual branding.

Thomas Rabe, CEO of RTL Group, commented:“We are furthering the transformation of RTL from a traditional broadcast brand to a leading entertainment brand across all digital platforms. The repositioning and redesign of RTL is part of our response to technological innovations and profound changes in the media landscape and the societies we operate in. We combine the power of a one-brand strategy with the endless customisation possibilities of the digital world –the perfect solution to promote the diversity of RTL Group’s portfolio, content and people.”

The rollout of the new branding will start in the second half of 2021 at RTL Group and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, the Group’s largest business unit. As part of the project, Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland will become RTL Deutschland.