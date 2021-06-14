Sky Sports ups boxing content

Sky Sports has announced new partnerships that will deliver more boxing than ever before.

Sky Sports will be the UK & Ireland home to Top Rank events from the US thanks to a new licensing agreement with the boxing promotion company. Sky Sports will also step up its commitment to the best UK fighters in a partnership with BOXXER, founded by the youngest licensed promoter, Ben Shalom. John Wischhusen, formerly Head of Boxing at Matchroom Sport, brings more than 20 years of boxing management experience to the BOXXER team. Full UK schedule and announcements will be made in August.

Top Rank has a deep history with the sport, promoting greats including Muhammad Ali, Manny Pacquiao, George Foreman and Marvin Hagler. Currently, they have the likes of Terence Crawford, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Josh Taylor and Mikaela Mayer, amongst many others.

The agreement means Sky Sports customers can look forward at least 18 international Fight Nights a year, approaching 100 hours of boxing on Sky Sports, as well as 50-plus years of archive content highlighting legends such as Ali, Foreman, Pacquiao, Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Floyd Mayweather jr.

BOXXER aims to challenge traditions with a new approach to boxing promotion and Sky Sports and BOXXER will work collaboratively including with other promoters to bring elite fighters to Sky Sports Boxing with a modern approach to the sport.

Sky Sports, BOXXER and Top Rank will reveal a more detailed fight schedule for the remainder of 2021 as well as a refreshed editorial approach over the coming weeks.



Sky Sports Managing Director, Jonathan Licht, said: “We’re very excited to partner with Top Rank and BOXXER to bring more world class boxing to Sky Sports. Top Rank are one of the biggest boxing promoters in the world, and our customers will now be able to see more of the world’s best boxers on Sky. BOXXER have ambitious and exciting plans for the sport in the UK, and we share a long-term view for boxing. Sky Sports has been a strong and close partner to boxing for more than 30 years and we look forward to continuing our partnership, giving a platform to the best fights at home and abroad and helping to grow the sport at elite and grassroots levels. We look forward to sharing more details with boxing fans in the next couple of months.”

Top Rank President, Todd duBoef, said: “For decades, Sky has been the leading sports brand in the UK. The world’s biggest sporting events and boxing matches have been cultivated under the Sky banner. Top Rank is honoured to partner with Sky to continue to grow the sport both locally and globally for years to come.”

BOXXER founder Shalom added: “Sky Sports has been the bedrock of British boxing for many years. We have been waiting for the opportunity to offer a transformative approach to the sport and we are delighted that Sky Sports has bought into this vision. We believe this will take the offering for fans to new heights. Sky will show the best fights from around the world alongside a powerful UK schedule.”

British Boxing Board of Control General Secretary, Robert W. Smith, commented: “The British Boxing Board of Control are delighted that Sky Sports has reconfirmed its commitment to British Boxing that already spans in excess of 30 years.