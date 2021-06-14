Vodafone picks Samsung for 5G network

Vodafone UK has chosen Samsung as a supplier for its 5G infrastructure, as it seeks to extend its coverage.

Samsung kit will initially be installed in some 2,500 rural sites in the south-west of England and most of Wales. The South Korean firm is one of a number of companies contracted by Vodafone to build what it calls “the first commercial deployment of Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) in Europe”.

Johan Wibergh, Vodafone’s chief technology officer, said using Open RAN would allow the company to release new features simultaneously across multiple sites, add capacity more quickly and resolve outages “instantly”.