A1 Austria launches Zappware’s advanced TV solution on Fire TV

Austria is a very Amazon-centric country with a high share of subscribers with Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Fire TV sticks belong to the most popular devices used to watch TV in Austria. A1 Austria is now launching their Zappware-powered video service on Fire TV.

Johannes Natterer, Head of Residential TV & Services at A1 Telekom Austria, said: “A1 Xplore TV is an entertainment platform that brings the best TV channels, hand-picked on demand library and streaming apps in a single package”.



“Extending the video service to Amazon Fire TV is a major step towards the ultimate goal of A1 Xplore TV becoming the number one TV service in our territory, giving our users the freedom to enjoy TV on any screen of their choice in the best possible quality. Achieving this goal would have not been possible without the expertise and dedication from our partner company Zappware. The success factor is to have the user experience on Fire TV consistent to the user experience on the set top boxes,” added Natterer.

Patrick Vos, CEO of Zappware, commented: “Zappware’s vision is to deploy its NeXX 4.0 user experience in a device-agnostic way. This is what service providers and end-users expect, especially generation Z end-users. A1 Xplore TV has been launched on Set Top Boxes, smartphones, tablets and PCs in 2020. Now the extension with Fire TV is a key achievement. Super aggregation is a key aspect for service providers to confirm their leadership in home entertainment. Being device agnostic and extending a great user experience on the most relevant devices, is crucial to win the battle for HDMI-1. The addressable market is now significantly broadened by deploying the set-top-box like experience on a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD).”