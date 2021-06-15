Korea’s KBS selects ATEME’s Kyrion encoders

ATEME, a specialist in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable TV, DTH, IPTV and OTT, has announced that Korean broadcaster KBS has selected ATEME’s Kyrion encoders to update its legacy infrastructure, enabling broadcasting in high-quality MPEG-2 HD.

As the largest broadcaster in Korea, KBS operates a wide range of platforms to deliver nationwide terrestrial service – including four terrestrial and two satellite channels, plus seven radio and four DMB channels. For KBS, providing a reliable broadcast service is particularly crucial due to its position as the most trusted media brand in Korea and its audience’s reliance on its news service during times of emergency.

This infrastructure update brings several benefits. First, it enables outstanding video quality and a surround-sound audio experience thanks to multi-channel audio support. Second, it enables KBS to streamline its video/audio flows as well as its operations by combining three pieces of legacy equipment into just one encoder. Third, it brings the stability and reliability introduced by SMPTE-310 configuration, while remaining compatible with KBS’ existing ATSC system. And finally, it ensures the best live broadcasting experience for Korea’s viewers with the lowest latency possible.

Boyang An, Sales Director Korea, ATEME, commented: “The Korean broadcasting industry is rising up to the challenge of changing viewer expectations. For example, it has been at the forefront of adopting NextGen TV. It’s an exciting time for the industry and we are delighted to have this opportunity to help KBS ease their operations and provide viewers across Korea with an outstanding video quality through our Kyrion encoders.”

Su-ho Park, Media Planning Team Manager, KBS, added: “ATEME’s Kyrion encoders easily met our stringent set of business requirements – which is testament to their stability. In particular, the optimum video quality of the MPEG-2 HD technology has significantly strengthened our service offering to the Korean public.”