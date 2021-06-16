India LEO licences could cost applicants

OneWeb has formally applied for a licence to operate over India. The problem is that Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, ViaSat and others are seeking or will be seeking the same permissions. India could auction off the broadband satellite frequencies.

India’s Financial Express, while confirming the OneWeb move (and OneWeb is part-owned by India’s Bharti Enterprises), says that the Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) could decide to submit the process of granting a Global Mobile Personal Communication System (GMPCS) licence to an auction.

OneWeb says that its services to India could start by the end of this year.

India’s Department of Telecommunications would issue any licences once the government decides on its next move.

Meanwhile, India’s existing broadband community, and in particular the Broadband India Forum, is opposing any idea of an auction.