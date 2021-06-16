No ad-support for Disney+

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has told an investor conference that the company has no plans to follow the likes of HBO Max and Paramount+ in launching a cheaper ad-supported tier for its Disney+ SVoD service.

“We’re always re-evaluating how we go to market across the world, but we’ve got no such plans now to do that. We’re happy with the models that we’ve got right now,” said Chapek.

He also claimed that Disney+ has seen “no significantly higher churn” as a result of an increased price.

Disney+ has more than over 100 million subscribers less than two years after launch, but increasing adoption in Southeast Asia is driving ARPU down. In Q2, overall monthly revenue per subscriber has decreased from $5.63 to $3.99.