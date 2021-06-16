Report: Router and switch market surged in Q1

According to a report by Dell’Oro Group, the worldwide service provider router and switch market surged with a double-digit revenue increase in Q1 2021. The market growth reflected the recovery from supply chain disruptions that occurred in the initial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic during the first quarter of 2020.

“The market has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and we saw the strongest rebound in North America, followed by Europe and parts of the Asia Pacific region,” said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “Service providers are proceeding with the critical network technology upgrades that were delayed last year, and that bodes well for the remainder of this year.”

Additional highlights from the Q1 2021 Service Provider Router and Switch Report: