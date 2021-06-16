Report: Router and switch market surged in Q1

June 16, 2021
  •   
  •   
  •   

According to a report by Dell’Oro Group, the worldwide service provider router and switch market surged with a double-digit revenue increase in Q1 2021. The market growth reflected the recovery from supply chain disruptions that occurred in the initial stages of the Covid-19 pandemic during the first quarter of 2020.

“The market has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and we saw the strongest rebound in North America, followed by Europe and parts of the Asia Pacific region,” said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “Service providers are proceeding with the critical network technology upgrades that were delayed last year, and that bodes well for the remainder of this year.”

Additional highlights from the Q1 2021 Service Provider Router and Switch Report:

  • Cisco was the top-ranked vendor for market share, followed by Huawei, Nokia, and Juniper.
  • The SP Router and Switch market is forecasted to grow at a mid-single-digit rate in 2021.
  • The adoption of 400 Gbps technologies is expected to drive double-digit growth for the SP Core Router market in 2021.

  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. Carriers name Cisco top router and switch vendor
  2. Report: Broadband Access equipment market up $3.3bn in Q1
  3. Wireless router satisfaction increases
  4. Report: APAC ad market recovery underway
  5. Report: 1bn+ connected devices in US homes

You must be logged in to post a comment Login