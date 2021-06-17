Globecast partners with Viaccess-Orca and MainStreaming

Globecast, the global solutions provider for media, has partnered with Viaccess-Orca (VO) and MainStreaming to provide a new end-to-end OTT platform, app and associated backend infrastructure.

Alessandro Alquati, MD of Globecast Italy, who has been leading the creation of the partnership, said, “Globecast is dedicated to continuing to enhance its OTT solutions portfolio to satisfy demand coming from the OTT market for both live and VoD services as complementary to traditional distribution. It’s imperative that when working with our customers we can show the most complete, latest working solutions to them. To do so we have partnered with MainStreaming and Viaccess-Orca who are already experts in providing solutions built specifically for live and VoD streaming.”

Having created an initial demonstration version of the app for live content, Globecast handles the encoding of the feeds as per a customer’s requirements. The feed(s) is then delivered to the MainStreaming backend via an RTMP or MPEG-DASH stream. MainStreaming’s backend transcodes the stream(s), and then they are fully managed by Viaccess-Orca’s TV Platform as a Service (TVaaS) which includes on top of the app the content protection with its multi-DRM solution and the secure player.

For VoD content, it’s a similar workflow with the uploading of the VoD content handled by Globecast via an easy-to-use web portal supplied by MainStreaming. After receiving the on-demand files, MainStreaming encodes them into the specific resolutions and bitrates and then feeds VO’s as a service TV platform. Content delivery to end users is handled by MainStreaming’s iMDP Service.

The app is fully customisable and is pre-integrated into Viaccess-Orca’s TV platform, as an optimised end-to-end solution for iOS and Android mobiles and tablets, and PCs. Channel logos, a visual trailer of each VoD stream, a programme guide for each live channel, restart options and the insertion of customised advertising are all supported on the app.

Antonio Corrado, Founder and CEO at MainStreaming, said: “I believe this app allows media companies to accelerate their streaming transformation. We are proud to facilitate this change with our iMDP Service, the first video delivery platform designed for video streaming with sustainability in mind. It strengthens the quality of their video content distribution, ensuring their audience a flawless experience”.

“We are excited to embark on this new partnership with Globecast and MainStreaming,” aded Philippe Leonetti, CEO at Viaccess-Orca, said, “Pairing our cloud-based TVaaS with next-gen technologies from Globecast and MainStreaming, we are simplifying the delivery of OTT services, ensuring a superior TV experience on connected devices and allowing operators to quickly monetise their offerings.”

Alquati commented: “Globecast is the primary point of contact, providing a clear and simple way for customers to reach out. This allows them to focus on their core business while we handle the end-to-end technical aspects. We are helping to open up new business opportunities in a rapidly evolving market, allowing greater content reach and therefore increased revenues.”