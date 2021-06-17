Survey: Brexit drives out 250 broadcast licences

The MAVISE Database shows that many of global channels that were based in the UK have now been compelled to move to the continent to maintain their in-EU origin status. In all 250 broadcast licences have, of necessity, been ‘deported’ since Brexit. Broadcasters moving international ops away from the UK include: Discovery, Disney, NENT, NBC, Viacom, Sony, SPI International, Turner as well as the internationally targeted versions of Sky and BBC networks.

The European Audiovisual Observatory’s MAVISE – Database on audiovisual services in Europe now offers information on the application of the EU’s Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD).

The inclusion of information about jurisdiction relates to the Audiovisual Media Services Directive and is the result of the cooperation with the European Commission under the EU’s Creative Europe Programme. The availability of this jurisdiction information for EU Member States in a public database is a requirement of the Audiovisual Media Services Directive. The data available in MAVISE are based on the contributions of the audiovisual regulatory authorities of the 27 EU Member States as well as 14 other European countries and Morocco.

In addition, new 2020 data has just been uploaded into MAVISE and the following trends become apparent: