Netherlands: Film1 on Amazon Prime Video Channels

Film1 is has announced that Film1 Action, one of the best performing linear channels in the Film1 bouquet, is now available on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands.

Film1 Action will be included in the Film1 add-on package where Prime members can access a special curation of Hollywood blockbusters, popular movies and now exciting action features completing the lineup of Film1’s four linear channels and on-demand selection.

Film1 successfully launched its three other linear channels – Film1 Premiere, Film1 Drama and Film1 Family – and a curated selection of on-demand content with Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands late last year. The Film1 package, which caters to different viewing habits with four linear channels and curated on-demand content, allows Prime members to enjoy titles such as: Rambo: Last Blood, Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, Roland Emmerich’s Midway, Ari Aster’s Midsommar and many more



“The action genre is the most popular genre on Film1, which makes the inclusion of Film1 Action on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the Netherlands particularly relevant for Dutch viewers. At Film1, we are always committed to bringing the best and the most appealing content acquired from top distributors to our viewers,” said Jeroen Bergman, Managing Director at Film1.

Film1 is available for Prime members in the Netherlands via the existing Prime Video app to watch anytime, anywhere on smart TVs, mobile, Amazon Fire TV Stick, game consoles and through the web.