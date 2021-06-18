UK launch for TCL Roku TVs

Consumer electronics company TCL Electronics and streaming platform and device specialist Roku are launching TCL Roku TV models in the UK, available in both HD and 4K UHD resolution, in sizes ranging from 32” to 65”.

Both the 4K UHD (RP620K) and HD (RS520K) models support HDR Pro which uses Dynamic Colour Enhancement through 3D LUT technology to deliver vivid colours for all signal types including HDR10, HLG and SDR. Both series also feature Freeview Play and an integrated Freeview tuner, enabling consumers to enjoy live and on-demand TV.

The RP620K series offers enhanced picture quality thanks to the 4K UHD resolution and advanced UHD upscaling for entertainment of a lower resolution. For movie and streaming content, the RP620K series supports Dolby Vision, which preserves and delivers entertainment in all its intended glory, according to Roku.

“I am thrilled to be launching TCL Roku TVs in the UK,” declared Bernie Chen, TCL’s UK Country Manager. “The combination of our affordable premium TVs with Roku’s operating system, offers consumers excellent picture quality and ease of use, alongside a huge variety of features and streaming channels. I am confident that this partnership will help us maintain our strong UK sales growth and increase our market share.”

“TCL was one of the first TV brands to embrace the Roku OS and together we have created numerous award-winning TVs with great picture quality and ease of use,” added Arthur van Rest, VP International at Roku. “TCL Roku TV models are powered by the Roku OS offering consumers simplicity, choice and incredible value. The Roku OS offers consumers an always current smart TV experience, it is not without reason that the Roku OS is the number one selling smart TV OS in the US and Canada.”

Many of the UK’s most popular streaming services are available on TCL Roku TVs, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, AppleTV+, NOW, BT Sport, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My 5.

TCL Roku TVs also carry The Roku Channel, offering 25,000+ free movies and TV episodes to British consumers. This includes the recently launched Roku Originals, with new entertainment arriving every month.