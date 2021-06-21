Nielsen: Streaming 26% of time spent on TV

The pandemic was the catalyst for streaming services, which gained traction amongst a broader range of consumers, according to The Gauge, research firm Nielsen’s new monthly total TV and streaming snapshot.

Over the last year, several traditional media companies entered the streaming space, taking advantage of their vast video libraries and launching just in time to provide consumers in lockdown with more binge-worthy content.

The findings indicate that streaming usage across all television homes has climbed to 26 per cent of all time spent on TV. Streaming and broadcast now account for half of television time, with usage split evenly between the two methods.

“The past year has categorically shifted the television viewing landscape,” suggests Brian Fuhrer, SVP, Product Strategy at Nielsen. “Even as people begin to dive back into their pre-pandemic activities, based on the changes many made to enable streaming coupled with the variety of newly-introduced services, we expect people to keep sampling and exploring their options. Maybe just as importantly, as production ramps back up, new content will enter the space, driving additional traction.”