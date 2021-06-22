Spain: Free TV package for Vodafone subs

Vodafone Spain is offering a free TV package to its subscribers.

Until July 15th, all Vodafone subscribers can select their free package from Pack Deportes, Pack Documentales, Pack Peques, Acorn TV, Planet Horror, Pack Caza and Pack Música via the Mi Vodafone app. Their chosen package will then remain free until September 15th.

Vodafone’s Mobile and fixed telephony customers will also be able to enjoy the promotion through Vodafone TV without a set-top-box, thanks to the Vodafone TV online app included in Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, Fire TV and Chromecast.

Meanwhile, Movistar has launched its new ad-free music service called Movistar Música offering 50 million songs, as it seeks to take on the likes of Spotify, Tidal, Apple and Amazon Music.