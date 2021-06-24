Comcast eyeing Roku or ViacomCBS?

Comcast Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts is considering options for the company’s push into streaming, raising the idea of a potential tie-up with ViacomCBS or an acquisition of Roku, according to reports.

The speculation comes amid a flurry of merger activity, including Amazon’s acquisition of MGM and AT&T’s deal to combine its WarnerMedia division with Discovery.

ViacomCBS itself was boern out of a merger of Viacom and CBS in 2019.

Comcast said the reports, which originated in The WSJ, are “pure speculation” – but both them and Roku saw share gains following the rumours.