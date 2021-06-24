Comcast eyeing Roku or ViacomCBS?

June 24, 2021
  •   
  •   
  •   

Comcast Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts is considering options for the company’s push into streaming, raising the idea of a potential tie-up with ViacomCBS or an acquisition of Roku, according to reports.

The speculation comes amid a flurry of merger activity, including Amazon’s acquisition of MGM and AT&T’s deal to combine its WarnerMedia division with Discovery.

ViacomCBS itself was boern out of a merger of Viacom and CBS in 2019.

Comcast said the reports, which originated in The WSJ, are “pure speculation” – but both them and Roku saw share gains following the rumours.


  •   
  •   
  •   

Related posts:

  1. ViacomCBS wants $3bn streaming war chest
  2. Comcast eyeing Fox deal?
  3. Happy families at last at ViacomCBS?
  4. Comcast, Charter, ViacomCBS form Blockgraph partnership
  5. Roku confirms Comcast HBO GO and Showtime Anytime

You must be logged in to post a comment Login