ITV moving to White City

ITV has agreed terms to take a 13-year lease on Broadcast Centre in White City from the BBC. The move will bring all of its London based staff into one location for the first time.

ITV’s London staff are currently split between two central London locations (floors in Waterhouse Square in Holborn and in 200 Gray’s Inn Road) and WestWorks in White City, where ITV’s Daytime teams are based and where many of ITV’s shows are broadcast from.

All areas of ITV have worked differently in the past year and ITV says it has assessed and combined learnings from this to inform its future property requirements. ITV has also asked its staff for their views and the consistent feedback amongst those whose roles can be done remotely is that the majority favour a hybrid working style balancing office based and remote working.



Carolyn McCall, ITV’s CEO, said today: “Our people have made it really clear to us that they want to build on the positive aspects of their experience over the last 18 months to have a more balanced approach to office based and remote working. That balance will vary from team to team given the kind of work we do and we know that face to face collaboration is crucial for creativity and innovation – we’re looking forward to this new hybrid way of working. Our new office will bring everyone from ITV in London together and will provide the size and flexibility to enable everyone to perform their roles, help ITV deliver on our strategy as well as get the balance they want in their lives.”

ITV will begin to move teams to White City from early 2022, starting with teams in Waterhouse Square, with moving complete within a year. Around 2000 staff will be moving to Broadcast Centre, where ITV is taking 120,000 square feet of office space.