Alchimie, Altice distribution deal

Alchimie, the OTT subscription video platform, and Altice, the the French telecom/media conversion, have launched a strategic partnership to provide more than 400 hours of premium content.

Altice has launched its new free VoD platform for live TV, replays and exclusive content. Branded RMC BFM Play, this new platform provides easy access to the programmes of the RMC and BFM channels, integrating all the features made possible by digital technology, and promoting the news, analysis and discovery themes of the Group’s channels. The platform is available online, the App Store and Google Play; it will also be offered on connected TVs and on operator STBs soon.

This partnership is an AVoD model, with sharing of the advertising revenues that will be generated by the viewing of the programmes provided by Alchimie, which will be marketed by the ‘Altice Ads Media & Connect’ advertising network.

Arthur Dreyfus, CEO of Altice Media said: “With RMC BFM Play, we are launching a new, even more comprehensive platform that incorporates not only the editorial quality and diversity of our content, but also the best technological performance of a smooth and intuitive application, to respond more and more each day to the new ways in which viewers use our services and to strengthen our position as the leading digital broadcasting group”.

Jean-Michel Neyret, Deputy Managing Director of Alchimie, added: “It is a great honour for the Alchimie teams to contribute to this launch. It reinforces our strategy of allowing quality content, often unknown, to be exposed through digital platforms, where new uses are becoming more and more common”.