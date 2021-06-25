Live Tour de France on ITV4

ITV will bring viewers comprehensive live coverage of the 108th Tour de France, which begins on June 26th in Brest.

Presenter Gary Imlach is joined on ITV4 by commentators Ned Boulting and David Millar, reporters Daniel Friebe and Matt Rendell along with former Team Sky rider Peter Kennaugh and racing legend Chis Boardman for expert analysis during the 21-stage race.

Featuring the longest stage of the Tour since 2000, 154 miles between Vierzon and Le Creusot, along with six mountain stages and three finishes at altitude, this time the world’s most famous road cycling race visits the Alps, the Pyrenees, the Morvan and the Massif Central before ending at its traditional home, the Champs-Elysees in Paris, on July 18th.

Originally due to start in July in Copenhagen, the tour was rescheduled to June because of the upcoming Olympic Games. Due to restrictions, the presentation team will again be based at Maidstone Studios this year, with Friebe on hand in France to capture riders’ reactions.

It is the twelfth time ITV4 has screened daily live coverage and extended highlights of the Tour, with more than 85 hours of live cycling to be shown during the event.

As well as daily updates from the men’s Tour, ITV4’s coverage will include live footage from La Course women’s race on June 26th, won in 2020 by Britain’s Lizzie Deignan.

This is a Vsquared production for ITV4.