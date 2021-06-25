Loop TV, FITE sign content partnership

Loop Media, a multichannel digital platform and provider of video streaming services, has announced a content partnership with FITE, the digital network for global sports and entertainment.

The new partnership with FITE allows Loop Media to bring thousands of hours of free live and on demand programming to millions of fans around the world. FITE is a global digital distributor for the industry’s marquee PPV shows, such as Tyson-Jones Jr and Paul-Askren Triller Fight Club events, PBC/Fox, Showtime and Top Rank/ESPN events, along with BKFC, AEW, Impact Wrestling and NWA, plus concerts, soccer, motorsports and more.

“We are very excited for FITE to be added to Loop TV’s video distribution,” commented Louis Lewow, FITE’s VP of Distribution. “Loop Media has built a terrific footprint for consumer awareness and engagement, which will allow us to promote our content offering, and attract new fans to our brand.”

“In our never-ending drive to make Loop for business the ultimate service for our clients, we are thrilled with the addition of the FITE content. FITE is a fantastic and exciting new partner. They are a world class producer and provider of high-quality programming and the FITE content opens a compelling and dynamic new category for us and our clients,” added Greg Drebin, Chief Content and Marketing Officer for Loop Media.