LG planning Virgin Media Ireland sale?

Reports have emerged that Liberty Global has put its Virgin Media Ireland broadband TV business up for sale.

The unit was not included in the recent merger between Liberty Global’s UK Virgin Media multiplay operator and Telefónica’s O2 mobile telco.

Liberty Global, is understood to have hired telecoms investment bank LionTree to sound out buyers for the Ireland business, which is the country’s largest cable company with 435,000 fixed-line customers. Such a deal could fetch up to €2 billion.