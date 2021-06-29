Astro’s Measat-3 still suffering

Measat is still experiencing issues with its Measat-3 craft according to local reports. Even though core DTH services were restored on June 24th (having gone dark on June 21st), Measat said it needed more time to fully stabilise the satellite’s signals.

The Malaysian Communications & Multimedia Commission (MCMC) says the problem was understood to be a malfunctioning thruster on the craft. Measat-3 is some 15 years old and was launched in 2006, having been built by Boeing.

“Although the exact cause of the incident is still unknown, initial investigation found that there was a thruster failure. To solve that, back-up thrusters have been used to control the satellite without any impact on the operation and lifespan of the satellite,” the MCMC statement said.

Malaysian DTH operator Astro offered its customers a free two-week access to 39 channels as compensation for the outage.