BBC: “90% of over-75s now have TV licence”

The BBC has reported that its latest figures show more than nine in 10 over-75s households have now made arrangements for a free or paid TV licence.

The BBC says this is in line with the broader UK population – the overwhelming majority pay the licence fee to access programmes and services the BBC provides on TV, radio and online.

In a statement, the BBC said: “We are enormously grateful for the high level of support that over-75s customers have shown for the licence fee.”

“As we have now reached a situation where over-75s households are in line with the general population, the extended transition period we put in place due to Covid-19 will end on 31 July 2021. And in line with general policy, anyone who watches or records live TV programmes on any channel, or downloads or watches BBC programmes on BBC iPlayer, must be covered by a valid TV licence,” added the corporation.