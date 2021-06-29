Netflix enables watching whilst downloading

Netflix has added a feature allowing users to watch downloaded content on-the-go even if their download is incomplete. The partial downloading experience is available immediately to Android device users.

In a blog post, Keela Robison, Vice President of Product Innovation at Netflix, explained: “Whether it’s a long flight or an extended commute, downloaded series and movies can make any moment on the go more entertaining. So we know the disappointment when you realise your download never completed because of unreliable wifi or a maxed out data plan. That’s why we’ve improved the Netflix download experience so you can now start watching The Mitchells vs The Machines or the next episode of Luis Miguel – The Series even if it hasn’t completed downloading. Once you’ve regained a strong enough connection, you can choose to finish the download and keep watching — avoiding those surprise notices that you’ve gone over your data limits.”

“We always want to make it easier for members to access their favorite series or movies regardless of language, device, connectivity, or location. So partial downloading is now available on Android phones and tablets, and we’ll begin testing on iOS in the coming months. That’s the download on Netflix’s latest improvement – for now,” added Robison.