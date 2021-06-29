Vestel adds Amazon Music to Smart TVs

Vestel has announced the launch of Amazon Music on its Smart TVs. Available immediately, the Amazon Music app has been rolled out to all Vestel-manufactured Smart TV ranges across Europe.

With Amazon Music, Vestel-made Smart TVs can offer Prime members access to two million hand-curated songs and over one thousand playlists and stations at no additional cost to their membership. Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited, the service’s premium tier, have access to more than 75 million songs, as well as thousands of playlists and stations.

To support the music streaming experience, Vestel Smart TVs maximise the audio performance with a whole range of features. These include everything from built-in, front-facing speakers designed by leading audio brands to powerful subwoofers that can project bass sound. With features, such as DTS Virtual: X, many of the Smart TVs offer a more immersive, virtual surround sound experience. Precisely placing each individual sound in its own space, they enable you to hear every voice, instrument, and nuance in the music. Several of the TV ranges also come with Dolby Audio Processing (DAP).

“We are excited to be able to launch Amazon Music across our Smart TV ranges,” said Barış Altınkaya, Deputy General Manager of Marketing and Product Management, Vestel. “With access to Amazon Music, our customers can now enjoy a big-screen audio performance for all the music they love. Whether they want to listen to their favourite tracks, or discover playlists to match their mood, everyone can find what they are looking for.”