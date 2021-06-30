Eutelsat 36D satellite selected by Airbus

Eutelsat Communications’ Eutelsat 36D satellite has been selected by Airbus Defence and Space to carry its latest Ultra High Frequency (UHF) payload.

Airbus Defence and Space has already received firm pre-commitments on this payload. Operating in the dedicated 225-400MHz frequency band, the payload will address French governmental applications and other allied governmental applications to support communications over the EMEA region.

Built by Airbus Defence and Space, the all-electric Eutelsat 36D will assure all the main legacy missions of Eutelsat 36B, with enhancements to coverage areas and performance. The satellite is due for launch in the first half of 2024. With coverage of Africa, Russia and Europe, 36° East is a key orbital slot for Eutelsat and ranks second behind 70° East in terms of revenue generation in Government Services.

Commenting on the agreement, Pascal Homsy Eutelsat’s Chief Technical Officer said: “We are excited to take our relationship with Airbus to the next level, embarking for the first time an UHF payload on its behalf. This incremental mission reflects not only the unparalleled coverage of Eutelsat’s fleet, but is also a further example of our ability to generate additional value from our core assets, serving Governments as trusted partners.”

Cédric Oudiette, Head of Secure Communications Strategy at Airbus Defence and Space, added: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to embark our UHF payload at this key orbital position, enabling to strengthen Airbus’ leading position in satellite communication services for governmental and defence applications.”