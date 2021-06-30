HBO Max rolls out in LatAm, Caribbean

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max has rolled out in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, marking the streaming platform’s first launch outside of the US and kicking off its global expansion.

HBO Max has made a commitment to produce 100 local originals in Latin America over the next two years, in addition to offering subscribers access to its catalogue of iconic brands and programming, including Friends, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, DC Universe, The Big Bang Theory, Looney Tunes and much more. Additionally, later this year, football fans in Brazil and Mexico will be able to watch UEFA Champions League match on the platform.

Subscribers of the HBO Max ad-free plan in the US will now be able to access the platform while traveling throughout any of the 39 newly supported territories, and Latin American subscribers will also be able to access the platform while traveling in the US.



“Over our first year since launch, fans in the US have chosen HBO Max as one of their favorite streaming platforms. With today’s launch, we are introducing our global platform and providing a brand new user experience to millions of fans across Latin America and the Caribbean. There couldn’t be a better place to begin our global journey, as WarnerMedia has been a favorite and trusted source for compelling and entertaining content for the whole family,” said Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International.

To celebrate the launch, anyone in the territory who subscribes to HBO Max by July 31st will benefit from a 50 per cent discount off the regular monthly plan for as long as they maintain their subscription without interruption.

“The big day has finally arrived, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. HBO Max launches in our region with an unprecedented offer rewarding our first wave of subscribers and sure to delight our fans by making our collection of movies and TV series more accessible and more affordable than ever before. This past year with its unprecedented health and economic crises has been challenging for our fans from Tijuana to Tierra del Fuego, and so we are thrilled to bring some joy and inspiration to the entire community through this exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime launch offer,” added Luis Durán, General Manager of HBO Max for Latin America.

HBO Max is now available in the following Latin America and Caribbean territories: Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, British Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Pricing in major markets:

Country Standard Mobile Argentina ARS 322.56/month ARS 218.90/month Brazil R$ 27,90/month R$ 19,90/month Chile CLP 6.900/month CLP 4.900/month Colombia COP 19.900/month COP 13.900/month Mexico MXN 149/month MXN 99/month

The launch of HBO Max in Latin America and the Caribbean follows the introduction of a lower-priced ad-supported subscription tier in the US. The platform’s international rollout will extend to Europe later this year.