India: MediaMath, Airtel ad tech partnership

MediaMath, the independent advertising technology company for brands and agencies, has announced a collaboration for ad tech with Airtel, an Indian communications solutions provider.

MediaMath says the partnership demonstrates its commitment to its expanded footprint in India through partnerships with best-in-class providers, following recently announced collaborations with Disney Hotstar and Flipkart.

“With Airtel Ads, we are raising the bar by helping brands reach one of the largest pools of quality customers in a privacy safe fashion. Our partnership with Mediamath aims to help advertisers access our inventory at scale, programmatically and seamlessly.” said Vignesh Narayanan, Business Head, Airtel Ads.

Airtel recently launched Airtel Ads – a brand engagement solution that allows brands of all sizes to curate consent-based and privacy-safe campaigns to one of the biggest pools of quality customers in India. Airtel has over 340 million customers across its businesses – Mobile, DTH and Homes. Airtel has over 200 monthly active users (MAUs) across its digital platforms: Airtel Thanks, Wynk Music and the Airtel Xstream app. Research by Global Web Index indicates that Indians are spending, on average, as many as eight hours a day online, with 70 per cent of that spent on the open internet, including online content, OTT and music streaming.

Using Airtel’s deep data science capabilities, Airtel Ads allows brands to create high engagement and high impact campaigns, targeting the most relevant customer cohorts. This also means that Airtel customers receive only the most relevant brand offerings and not unwanted spam.

“Over the past six months, we have taken great strides in enhancing our presence in India through partnerships with leading entertainment, e-commerce, and now telecom providers in India,” said Giovanni Tricarico, Country Manager, India at MediaMath. “As the first independent DSP to have a physical presence in the local market – with sales, client services, trading and support resources on the ground – we are recognised as a significant player in the market. We are glad to be building on that and providing continuously improving services to our customers through our new partnership with Airtel. We look forward to working with Airtel to not only further develop its existing programmatic capabilities but also to further strengthen MediaMath’s story and presence in India.”

Through this partnership, Airtel and MediaMath will share in the respective benefits of each being significant players in their segments. In addition to providing access to deep consumer insights, Airtel will facilitate access to advertising inventory, working in tandem with MediaMath to ensure end-customer relevance. Customer privacy and a fraud-free supply chain are of equal, vital importance to Airtel and MediaMath, as demonstrated by Airtel’s telco-grade security and MediaMath’s efforts to create a transparent digital media ecosystem that is built to navigate the advertising industry’s most demanding challenges.

“The digital programmatic market in India is at a critical growth stage, and we support the upcoming partnership between Airtel Ads and MediaMath, two leading players in the Indian digital market that are collaborating to the development of the local ecosystem. The quality of Airtel’s data and inventory, accessed via MediaMath’s market leading DSP, will provide Indian brands net new solutions to reach engaged users on premium content at scale, and we are excited to launch this offering for Interactive Avenues clients.” said Amardeep Singh, CEO of Interactive Avenues.