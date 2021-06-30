MyTF1 adds Stream to AVoD offering

French on-demand platform MyTF1 has enhanced its AVoD offering with the launch of a new OTT service called Stream with 9,000 hours of content – tripling TF1’s AVoD line-up.

Available via the homepage of MyTF1, Stream allow users to search and watch videos across several genres. Since June 25th, the service has been offering some 15 different streams, with the goal to aggregate around 40 by the end of the year.

The service offers genres including French dramas, foreign TV series, lifestyle, entertainment, movies and Manga with the option to choose between multiple titles, or access a stream dedicated to one show.

TF1’s AVoD offering comes some two years after the group’s first step into ad-supported content.

The AVoD market is growing in France; After TF1, Mango and Pluto TV, telco Altice also recently launched its new free VoD platform for live TV and replay content. Branded RMC BFM Play, this platform provides easy access to programmes from RMC and BFM channels and offers an AVoD section, following a partnership with OTT subscription video platform Alchimie, which provides more than 400 hours of premium content.