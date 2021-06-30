Orange invests in Brut.

Orange Ventures, French telco Orange’s venture capital investment subsidiary, is investing in media company Brut., as one of the main investors in a series C funding round of $75 million (€63m). This new funding will help Brut to further its international ambitions.

Brut is a global media brand that creates digital video content for those aged 18-35 years. It publishes current topics every day in five languages on eight social media platforms with an international reach. It is the leading B Corp certified media company for its social and environmental commitments, governance and transparency to the public.

During this series C, Brut. raised a total of $75 million dollars from leading investors including Lupa Systems, Artemis, Tikehau Capital and Orange Ventures, as well as from its historic investors.

These additional funds will enable Brut. to accelerate and extend its activities to new markets such as the United States, India and Africa and to continue to diversify its content by placing emphasis on issues with cultural and social impact.

Orange Ventures’ investment strategy is based on the ambition to support future global technological champions such as Brut., to promote innovation in Africa and the Middle East and to contribute to the creation of new sustainable and responsible economic models.

Orange Ventures turned towards Brut for its innovative use of data at the heart of its production process, editorial know-how and global ecosystem creation projects including Brut.Media and Brut.X.

Present in 26 countries, including 18 in the Middle East and Africa, a region where Brut intends to accelerate its development, Orange will be able to generate new synergies with Brut on the African continent where the group has 124 million customers.

On the strength of previous editorial and commercial partnerships, Orange and Brut. also share common values illustrated by Orange’s ‘Engage 2025’ strategic plan, guided by social and environmental responsibility and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model.

“By investing in Brut. as lead investor in the series C round, Orange Ventures is confirming its ambition and establishing itself as one of the main venture capital players in Europe,” stated Jérôme Berger, Chairman and Managing Partner of Orange Ventures. “Brut. is a major media outlet and leader for the new generation with international resonance. We are proud to add this Next40 labeled start-up to our portfolio and to contribute to its international development.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Orange Ventures alongside Brut.’s new partners,” added Guillaume Lacroix, Brut. CEO. “All the investors recognise themselves in our values and are committed to supporting us in our mission to create a positive impact on new generations. Their expertise and experience will provide added value to Brut.’s global deployment and the leading services platform that we are building for creators, communities and brands.”