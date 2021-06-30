Research: Brands under pressure to deliver sustainable ad goals

Production and marketing solutions company CLICKON has shared survey data which shows that over two-thirds of leaders in advertising, across the UK (72 per cent) and US (67 per cent), considered sustainable advertising to be important to their business. Only 10 per cent of UK respondents claimed their brand does not have any carbon neutral goals, and in the US 21 per cent are yet to set them.

In the UK, 71 per cent said their brand aims to deliver carbon neutral advertising in the near future (next five to 10 years), with a third (32 per cent) planning to achieve this goal by the end of 2023.

For the US, the numbers show a similar story with 68 per cent having a goal for their brand to deliver carbon neutral advertising in the near future (next five to 10 years). Over half of US ad executives plan to achieve carbon neutral goals by the end of 2022 (25 per cent) and 2023 (26 per cent), with almost a quarter (24 per cent) looking to reach their goal by the end of this year.

Carbon neutral advertising opportunities

Over four fifths (82 per cent) in the UK agreed that offering sustainable advertising delivers an opportunity to their brand, and almost four fifths (79 per cent) said their brand considers production and creative as part of its sustainability activity.

Most US respondents (90 per cent) claim that their brand considers production and creative as part of its sustainability activity, and 83 per cent agree that delivering sustainable advertising is an important message to relay to their customers, with almost a third (29 per cent) strongly agreeing.

In the UK, almost four fifths (79 per cent) agree that delivering sustainable advertising is an important message to relay to their customers, with almost a quarter (23 per cent) strongly agreeing.

Over one third (32 per cent) in the US strongly agreed that offering sustainable advertising delivers an opportunity to their brand, with 87 per cent agreeing.

Pressures on advertising

Almost three quarters (74 per cent) agree that there is pressure for ad campaigns in the UK to be carbon neutral. Two thirds (61 per cent) thought sustainable advertising was important to their customers, with almost a third (27 per cent) citing it as very important.

Over four fifths (81 per cent) in the US agree that there is pressure for ad campaigns to be carbon neutral, with almost a third (28 per cent) strongly agreeing. As in the UK, two thirds (60 per cent) thought sustainable advertising was important to their customers, with almost a third (32 per cent) citing it as very important.

Leading the way in new-era creative and marketing production solutions, sustainability conscious business CLICKON has committed to being carbon neutral by 2025. It has a goal to plant over one million trees over the next five years, as well as supporting many environmental groups, including African charities protecting species on the brink of extinction.

“Our survey shows that brands are under incredible pressure to deliver on sustainability goals within the next couple of years. It was also a surprise to discover that there is a small percentage of advertisers which have not yet set clear carbon neutral goals,” said Richard Wilson, CEO at CLICKON. “We’re already seeing a lot of demand from brands for sustainable ad production solutions. By enabling remote ad production and harnessing high quality creative talent based in local markets, our Sustainable Studios can cut carbon emissions dramatically. This combined with industry-leading technology and clever use of data can give the advertising industry an opportunity to create quality content delivered at speed, sustainability and cost effectively. The opportunity for brands to deliver on their commitments, and make a significant and long-lasting positive environmental impact has never been better.”