Research: Half streaming device buyers first-time owners

According to new research by advisory firm Interpret, half of consumers who plan to purchase a smart TV or a streaming media player within the next three months will be first-time buyers. The remainder are existing owners who are replacing their streaming device, upgrading to a newer version, or switching to a new brand.

According to Interpret’s Streaming Devices: Platforms, Brands, and Consumers 2021 report, 10 per cent of consumers plan to buy a smart TV and a similar number plan a streaming media player purchase within the next quarter. Samsung and Vizio owners are the least likely to replace their smart TV, and Roku owners are the least likely to want to replace their streaming media player.

18 per cent of Roku owners plan to replace their device within the next three months

17 per cent of Samsung owners, and 18 per cent of Vizio owners plan to replace their device within the next three months.

“With half of buyers being new to smart TVs and streaming media players, this sector of consumer electronics is primed for continued growth,” said Brett Sappington, Interpret’s vice president of research. “However, not all streaming device brands will enjoy the full benefit of that growth. Our research shows that each brand attracts a unique consumer audience, with differing characteristics, habits, and preferences that are often related to key features. Those brands that best meet consumers’ needs stand the best chance of gaining market share.”