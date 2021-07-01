STARZPLAY carriage deal with Premier Sports

STARZPLAY, the MENA SVoD service, has announced the expansion of its sports portfolio with the signing of a carriage deal with Premier Sports to exclusively stream the upcoming Lions Rugby Tour in the MENA region.

Premier Sports acquired the broadcast rights to the 2021 British & Irish Lions Tour of South Africa in the MENA region and through the partnership, rugby fans in the region will be able to watch the action live and exclusively on STARZPLAY.

STARZPLAY subscribers across MENA will have the access to stream all the upcoming matches live from the comfort of their homes, via STARZPLAY’s new add-on channel Premier Sports. This is part of the company’s add-on strategy to expand its existing portfolio to offer a diverse pool of programming for its growing subscribers. Earlier this year, STARZPLAY partnered with Abu Dhabi media to live stream the UFC events via the UFC add on channel on the platform.

Maaz Sheikh, CEO and Co-founder, STARZPLAY, said: “Rugby has a new home on STARZPLAY where the British & Irish Lions Tour 2021 in South Africa will be streamed live and exclusively. We are delighted to bring the much-awaited league to millions of rugby enthusiasts across the MENA region. Since the launch of UFC, we continue to expand our sports offering and are confident that the newest add-on channel will be enjoyed by rugby fans in the region. We aim to cater to a diverse target audience offering rich and exciting content.”

Michael O’Rourke, CEO Premier Sports, added: “We are excited to deliver all the Lions Rugby Tour’s action across the Middle East and Africa via STARZPLAY, the region’s leading streaming service. The Lions Rugby Tour has a great heritage and legacy and is one of the much-awaited leagues by rugby fans around the world. We are committed to bringing our customers the very best rugby action featuring the world’s best players and our deal with STARZPLAY will further enable us to deliver the action-packed sport to rugby enthusiasts in the region.”