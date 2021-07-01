Survey: 47% of US TV viewers already cordless

Cordless TV consumers are on track to become the predominant TV consumer in the US next year, according to the fourth Future of TV survey of more than 4,000 US adults by The Trade Desk. The data shows that nearly half of American TV viewers are already cordless (47 per cent), while 44 per cent of Americans with cable TV anticipate pulling back or cutting service in the coming year.

Cord-cutting accelerated as television programming such as live sports became unpredictable through the Covid-19 pandemic and as consumers’ hunger for on-demand content grew. The shift to Connected TV appears to be solidifying with the majority of TV viewers aged 18 to 34 and 35 to 54 (60 per cent and 53 per cent respectively) already without cable. These age groups are among the most coveted by advertisers.

Streaming skyrocketed in popularity even for sports viewing, which has traditionally been a driver for linear TV viewing. According to the survey, only 19 per cent of TV viewers are returning to their pre-pandemic sports viewing habits. Meanwhile nearly half of viewers (44 per cent) who watch sports are choosing a primary viewing source outside of linear TV. That number increases to 65 per cent among sports viewers aged 18 to 34.

“We are entering a new TV normal, where new streaming viewing models sit side by side with traditional TV formats,” said Tim Sims, Chief Revenue Officer, The Trade Desk. “From an advertiser’s perspective, this shift presents a tremendous opportunity. They can reach those streaming TV viewers with more precision and accuracy than ever because they can apply data to those TV campaigns in a way that’s not possible with linear. So, it provides incremental reach that’s an important element of a comprehensive TV ad campaign.”

The research also indicates the current TV content arms race cannot be financially sustained for providers or consumers without relevant ads, and consumers are becoming more receptive to advertising even on Connected TV. According to the study, more US TV viewers report watching streaming content with ads (44 per cent) than without ads (33 per cent). Indeed, nearly two-thirds of US TV viewers (64 per cent) don’t want to spend more than $30 in total per month on streaming services, making free or lower-cost ad-supported services more attractive to consumers.