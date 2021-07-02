Forecast: 24,700 satellites to be launched by 2030

Northern Sky Research (NSR) in its latest analysis says that, during the current decade, satellite manufacturing will see some 24,700 satellites launched into orbit. This forecast includes commitments from the proposed mega-constellations.

“Upcoming deadlines for international regulatory filings, strong investments from public and private investors, and the associated capacity influx by Non-Geostationary High Throughput Satellites will drive significant orders and launches through 2030,” says NSR.

The report includes examinations from the major satellite operators such as SES, Intelsat, Eutelsat and Telesat. But it also embraces mega-constellations as well as dozens of new entrants to the satellite industry.

“With several ambitious and well-funded programmes aiming to meet international deadlines under immense financial pressures, constellations will drive satellite manufacturing and launch volumes,” states NSR Principal Analyst and report lead author, Dallas Kasaboski. “While larger GEO satellites take on more complexity via software-defined and multi-mission payloads, other applications, like In-Orbit Servicing (IoS), Space Situational Awareness (SSA) and IoT drive additional market growth.”

“The demand for new types of spacecraft and services in-orbit is increasing,” adds NSR Analyst and co-author Hussain Bokhari. “The drive for SSA continues, focusing on protection of assets via more satellites for Gov/Mil customers. Meanwhile, research and development satellites will help smaller players enter the market.”