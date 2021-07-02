TikTok ups video length to 3min

TikTok, the social media app, is increasing the maximum length of videos on its platform to three minutes.

In a blog post, product manager Drew Kirchhoff said he believed the change would allow for “even richer storytelling and entertainment” on the short-form video sharing platform.

Since launching in 2018, TikTok has limited its users to one minute per video. The app says that’s going to change for all its users “over the coming weeks”.

Kirchhoff’s blog adds: “With all the ways our community has redefined expression in under 60 seconds, we’re excited to see how people continue to entertain and inspire with a few more seconds – and a world of creative possibilities”.