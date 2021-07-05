GroupM signs multi-year deal with Kantar

GroupM UK, WPP’s media investment group, has signed a long-term deal to use Kantar’s Great Britain TGI consumer survey data to support its audience targeting and media planning.

Kantar’s Great Britain TGI survey gives a detailed picture of day-to-day consumer behaviours, attitudes, and media consumption. GroupM UK’s contract renewal comes amid Kantar’s ongoing investment in the survey. This includes the recent move to a monthly data release, allowing clients to keep up with dynamic trends in consumer habits and behaviours, particularly as the UK emerges from lockdown.

New connection opportunities also mean it is now possible to link bespoke research studies or advertiser first party data to the vast breadth of TGI data, generating a wealth of valuable new insights into any consumer audience.

Louise Ainsworth, MD, EMEA of Kantar’s Media division commented: “GroupM UK’s contract renewal is a resounding endorsement of Kantar’s TGI consumer survey and how it continues to evolve to support clients in these times of flux. Now more than ever, media brands, media buyers and advertisers must stay close to how consumer habits are changing if they are going to reach them effectively. Targeted, consented data must play a vital role in successful strategies going forward and this deal cements TGI’s position as the industry data currency.”

Stuart Hall, Managing Partner, Product, at GroupM UK, added: “That our clients have complete faith in our ability to find, engage and target their audiences in the most effective possible way is our number one priority. We find TGI data to be peerless in making sure we can meet this aim, with recent innovations such as increased release frequency, further attitudinal insights, and new options for connecting other datasets to TGI giving us ever greater agility in meeting our insight and targeting needs. We are excited to continue to work with Kantar in the coming years to further evolve our relationship”.