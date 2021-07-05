Spain: Pay-TV penetration surpasses 80%

Four out of five households have access to some pay-TV platform in Spain, with a pemetration rate of 80.9 per cent according to the latest Barómetro report published by consultancy firm Barlovento Comunicación.

Streaming services Netflix, Amazon and HBO are the dominant players reaching 58.3 per cent of households, 53.7 per cent and 22.8 per cent, respectively. Movistar Plus is the fourth with 21.7 per cent followed by Disney Plus with 19.5 per cent, Vodafone with 8.7 per cent, DAZN with 7 per cent, Orange with 4.8 per cent, Fill-in with 4 per cent, Atresplayer with 3.5 per cent, Apple TV with 3.1 per cent and Rakuten with 2.5 per cent.

The average number of pay-TV platforms in homes have also grown reaching 2.7 services .

Penetration is especially high among 25-34 years at 93.4 per cent, with 89.4 per cent in 8-24 year olds, and 65.9 per cent in over 70 years old.