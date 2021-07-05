Viacom18 brings La Liga to India

Viacom18 Media, the Indian media conglomerate, has announced a deal with La Liga to bring the Spanish Football League exclusively to the Indian sub-continent for the next 3 years.

Enabled and supported by Rise Worldwide, La Liga will air exclusively on MTV in India, along with select national and regional network channels and live-streamed on Voot & Jio platforms.

Oscar Mayo, Executive Director, La Liga said, “We are excited to partner with Viacom18 (MTV India) and further bolster the La Liga fandom to an ever-growing football fan base in India. Having set one of the highest standards of football globally and India gaining tremendous momentum, we are confident that we will reach and engage with the youthful audience that MTV as a destination appeals to.”

Anshul Ailawadi, MTV Business Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, added “We at MTV have always known that football enjoys a groundswell of support amongst young-at-heart Indians. The La Liga in particular, is a cultural phenomenon all over the World. When the folks from RISE Worldwide introduced us to La Liga team, we realised that this was a partnership waiting to happen – the vision was common, the vibes were good, and we quickly put pen to paper.”

La Liga’s 2021/22 season will commence on August 13th.