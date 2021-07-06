Agile Content acquires WeTek

Agile Content, a provider of digital TV and video distribution solutions, has announced the acquisition of WeTek, the Portuguese company dedicated to the R&D of the Android ecosystem.

Agile COntent says the addition of WeTek’s line of products to its offering “furthers its range of innovative end-to-end services, brings multiple benefits to new and existing customers and end users, and strengthens Agile’s market position in Portugal.”

WeTek’s CEO, Hugo Condesa, commented: “I’m very excited about bringing together WeTek’s solution roadmaps and the Agile Content offering to create applications for virtually any screen, available anywhere in the world. Together, we’re going to make a significant impact on modern multimedia viewing experiences.”

Wetek CEO, Hernan Scapusio, added: “This acquisition follows a key part of our strategy to continue providing the best end-to-end services and support to customers all over the world. We’re excited to bring the WeTek team into the fold and continue the innovations and the most specialized technology that they deliver to clients all over the world.”

Part of the financing of Agile Content’s acquisition of WeTek saw Agile Content’s Board of Directors ratify an investment of €3.2 million from current shareholder Jose Eulalio Poza Sanz, under his patrimonial society Key Wolf. This makes him the largest single shareholder of Agile Content Group, with 5 per cent of its shares.