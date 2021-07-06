Free discovery+ for Vodafone subs

Vodafone has announced that all pay-monthly customers can now watch discovery+ Entertainment for six months at no extra cost. This offer gives customers access to a number of discovery+ Originals as well as coverage of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In addition, Vodafone customers can access a wide variety of content, including; 90 Day Fiancé, Aussie Gold Hunters, Gold Rush, Deadliest Catch, Ghost Adventures, Chris Watts: A Faking It Special, Michael Jackson: A Faking It Special, Meghan & Harry Recollections May Vary and The Devil Made Me Do It.

Max Taylor, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK, said: “The British summer of sport is going from strength to strength, which is why we’re delighted to give our customers access to discovery+ Entertainment just in time for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. There’s also a wide range of content outside of sport that customers can enjoy, including documentaries and boxsets.”

James Gibbons, EVP, GM UK & Nordics, added: “Our streaming service discovery+ has become incredibly popular since its launch only six months ago. This summer, we’re excited to build on our partnership with Vodafone to bring discovery+ Entertainment to their UK customers with a very special offer. Packed with the best true-crime, paranormal, documentary and reality content, plus Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live this month, there’s something for the whole family to get excited about at the home of real-life entertainment.”

Customers who want to redeem this offer can do so through VeryMe (via the My Vodafone app) or through Vodafone’s dedicated discovery+ landing page at no extra cost. At the end of their six-month offer period, customers will have the option to continue their subscription for £4.99 per month or cancel the service without any charge.