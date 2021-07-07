Australia: NBCU, Foxtel launch DreamWorks Channel

Foxtel and NBCUniversal International Networks (NBCUIN) have launched DreamWorks in Australia – the 24-hour channel dedicated to kids and family entertainment – offering Foxtel customers access to popular content from one of the world’s most recognisable animation studios.

The DreamWorks channel currently airs in 34 territories across Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Following the success of Foxtel’s DreamWorks pop-up channel in June 2020, the Foxtel Group will become the exclusive home of the channel in Australia, presenting a slate of fan-favourites including The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny and Dawn of the Croods. Other key programming joining the slate includes Tales of Arcadia: Trollhunters, The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Dragons: Riders of Berk and Noddy Toyland Detective.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Foxtel by bringing the beloved DreamWorks characters and franchises to Australian homes,” said Chris Taylor, Managing Director, NBCUniversal International Networks and Television Distribution ANZ. “The positive uptake for our DreamWorks pop-up channel was so impressive and it’s exciting to now give the DreamWorks channel a home on Foxtel. We look forward to curating the very best in kids’ entertainment to this exclusive channel through our strong slate of engaging DreamWorks programming.”

“We’re delighted to be working again with our partners at NBCUniversal International Networks to bring the world-famous DreamWorks channel to our customers, with its compelling slate of award-winning and beloved series. This partnership demonstrates our continuous commitment to providing premium content to Australian families, and we are proud to be the exclusive home of the DreamWorks channel here in Australia,” added Amanda Laing, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Foxtel Group.

DreamWorks will join NBCUIN’s channels Universal TV and E! on Foxtel and will be available for Foxtel Kids subscribers to watch now on Channel #717, with DreamWorks shows also available on demand.