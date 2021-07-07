NENT scores Premier League rights in 5 more countries

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) has secured the exclusive rights to show Premier League football live on its Viaplay streaming service in the Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania from 2022 to 2028. The six-season deal expands NENT Group’s long-term partnership with the Premier League to nine European countries.

Every season, Viaplay will show 380 live Premier League matches in the Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, where fans will be able to follow sthe likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester City and Watford each week.

NENT Group already holds the exclusive Premier League rights in Sweden, Denmark and Finland to 2028, and from 2022 to 2028 in Norway.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO, commented: “This is a significant step in Viaplay’s expansion journey! Our long-term, streaming-led approach, combined with a multi-market perspective, allows us to be a very strong contender in acquiring, developing and innovating around the world’s most prestigious sports rights. The Premier League is without doubt the crown jewel among sports properties, and we look forward to extending our successful long-term partnership to nine countries with this ground-breaking agreement.”

Peter Nørrelund, NENT Group Chief Sports Officer, added: “For over a decade, we’ve delivered world-class coverage of the Premier League to Nordic fans, who are some of the most dedicated anywhere. Our experienced teams, together with the best local talents, will build on this unique heritage to take Premier League broadcasting in the Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to another level – week in, week out, for many years to come.”

Paul Molnar, Premier League Chief Media Officer, said: “The Premier League is delighted to extend its partnership with NENT Group to include an additional five territories for six seasons through to Season 2027/28. NENT Group has an exceptional track record of serving Premier League fans with outstanding coverage and – with all 380 matches available live – there will be more opportunities for fans to follow their team than ever before. We are very pleased that NENT Group has chosen the Premier League as the centrepiece of their international expansion strategy, demonstrating the enduring ability of the Premier League to capture the imagination of fans and drive business growth.”