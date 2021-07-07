Sky Broadband launches 500Mb/s Ultrafast Plus

Sky Broadband has launched what it says is its fastest broadband package yet, Ultrafast Plus.

The new package, which is delivered only through FTTP (Fibre to the Premises), is more than 10x faster than the UK’s average fibre speed, according to Sky, and offers the UK’s fastest Speed Guarantee on a 500 Mb/s service. Sky Broadband’s Speed Guarantee means customers can claim a month’s subscription back if their speed falls below the minimum guaranteed speed of 400 Mb/s.

Both new and existing customers are eligible for the Ultrafast Plus package, which is available for £45 per month on an 18-month contract.

Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions at Sky Broadband, commented: “Today’s Ultrafast Plus launch reflects our commitment to providing customers with the fastest and most reliable broadband speeds possible. This is why Ultrafast Plus comes with the UK’s fastest Speed Guarantee, so our customers can game, stream, download and work from home seamlessly.”