Gabon pirate satellite broadcaster condemned

In a joint statement, beIN SPORTS, Canal+ International, Gabon Télévision, LaLiga, the Motion Picture Association, Startimes, Thema, TNT Africa and UEFA have condemned the illegal broadcasting by Gabon satellite operator SatCon.

They stress that only those broadcasters who obtain broadcasting authorisation from the rights holders may carry the signals and content of these channels.

“We strongly condemn the illegal broadcasting in Gabon by the SatCon operator of beIN SPORTS channels, channels distributed by Canal+ International (A+), Gabon Télévision, LaLiga, channels and content owned by MPA members, Startimes, Thema (Novelas TV, Nollywood TV), TNT Africa and certain UEFA competitions,” they say.

“We deplore the fact that the illicit broadcasts of SatCon continue despite numerous complaints and the successive judicial and administrative condemnations made by the Gabonese authorities” they state.

“Together, let’s work to advance the rule of law and strengthen the legitimate economy in Gabon,” they conclude.