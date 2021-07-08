Snyder directing Rebel Moon for Netflix

Netflix has announced that Hollywood director Zack Snyder will be taking the helm for its upcoming sci-fi adventure movie Rebel Moon, written by Snyder himself alongside Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad.

This marks the fifth collaboration between Netflix and Hatten, having previously written Netflix’s hit film Army of the Dead with Snyder, and three upcoming films: The German language prequel Army of Thieves starring and directed by Matthias Schweighöfer, an anime spin-off Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, and the vampire hunting film Day Shift starring Jamie Foxx.

Rebel Moon tells the story of a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. In retaliation, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them take a stand.

Snyder’s last Netflix movie, Army of the Dead, was released in May 2021 and is one of Netflix’s top ten most watched films ever.