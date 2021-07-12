Black Widow takes $215m from cinema/Disney+ debut

Disney has announced that Marvel Studios’ Black Widow debuted to an estimated total of more than $215 million (€181m) globally on its opening weekend (July 9th – 11th), including $80 million in domestic box office, $78 million in international box office, and over $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access consumer spend globally.

The movie launched simultaneiously in cinemas and on the Disney+ streaming service, with subscribers having to pay an additional $29.99 / £19.99 / €21.99 to watch it.

Disney added that the film garnered several notable achievements in its opening weekend, including:

Black Widow is the largest domestic box office opening since the Covid-19 pandemic began and the largest domestic opening weekend since Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker in December 2019.

the only film to surpass $100 million in domestic consumer spend on opening weekend since the start of the pandemic. It is the highest domestic opening weekend for an Marvel Cinematic Universe origin story after Black Panther and Captain Marvel.

“Once again, Marvel has delivered an exceptional film to the delight of fans worldwide with Black Widow achieving numerous milestones in the current marketplace,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “Black Widow’s strong performance this weekend affirms our flexible distribution strategy of making franchise films available in theaters for a true cinematic experience and, as Covid concerns continue globally, providing choice to consumers who prefer to watch at home on Disney+.”



“It’s incredible to see audiences enjoying Black Widow after two years without a new Marvel Studios film, and this spectacular opening weekend shows just how eager fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story. There’s no question it’s been worth the wait – Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson, and the Marvel Studios team have delivered an exceptional film that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and enters a new era,” added Alan Bergman, Chairman, Disney Studios Content.

Disney also noted that Marvel fans have so far streamed nearly 3 billion hours of content on Disney+.