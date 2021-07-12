Philips launching ‘SuperWide’ curved monitor

Curved TV displays were a mainstay of some set manufacturers a year or two ago. Indeed, Samsung still have a variety of curved TVs options for sale. And now Philips have created an ultra-wide device for specialist applications.

The model (498P9Z) is targeted to professional users including financial traders, graphic designers, architects and others who would like to have extra real-estate in the form of multiple full-size pages or programmes. It could also suit gamers who want the full wrap-around experience.

The monitor features a reliable and high-quality curved VA panel, a 165 Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync for high performance.

This SuperWide 49″ screen, with its 5120 x 1440 resolution, is designed to replace multi-monitor setups for a truly wide view with a 32:9 aspect ratio. It feels like having two 27″ 16:9 QuadHD (2560 x 1440) displays side-by-side. The screen’s 1800R curve ensures a more immersive and comfortable experience, mirroring the natural field of view and reducing glare and distortion. As Philips say in the press release: “Architects, graphic designers, video makers, programmers and those working in finance all need space that allows multiple program windows to be visible at the same time, supporting their creativity and boosting their productivity – but this screen is certain to impress any user.”



“With anti-glare and low monitor reflection, images are crystal clear with pure colour and excellent clarity. Eye care technologies like FlickerFree, EasyRead mode and LowBlue mode work together for a more comfortable viewing experience, filtering harmful blue light emissions and eliminating flicker,” the press release adds.

The set will be available from August for £899 in the UK.